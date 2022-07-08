Fastest-Growing Stocks Eye Up To 852% Q2 Growth

As investors look ahead to Q2 earnings season, here are 23 of today’s fastest-growing stocks that are expecting at least 100% earnings growth in their next quarterly report. After the bear market ravaged tech titans like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), chemical and oil stocks now dominate the list.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) tops this stock screen, with analysts looking for 852% EPS growth in its next report. Fellow agrochemical stocks CF Industries (CF), Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR) also make the cut.
With energy leading in the first half of this year, oil stocks like Marathon Oil (MRO), Coterra Energy (CTRA), CNX Resources (CNX) and Comstock Resources (CRK) have drilled their way onto this screen.
While the energy sector has come off its highs, these oil stocks join Devon Energy (DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Equinor (EQNR), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Matador Resources (MTDR) among companies expecting more than 200% EPS growth.
Stock Screen Identifying Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks
To make this stock screen of today’s fastest-growing companies, each stock must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating a passing grade in Stock Checkup. A 95 Composite Rating means each stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking traits.
Each of these top growth stocks must also have an EPS Rating and RS Rating above 80 to show strong fundamental and technical strength. To qualify, these fastest-growing stocks must also sport an A SMR Rating, which tracks sales growth, annual pretax profit margins and return on equity.
To avoid thinly traded penny stocks, the screen only included the fastest-growing stocks that trade at least 400,000 shares a day on average and have a share price of at least $12.
Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch This Quarter
Created in MarketSmith, this stock screen highlights top growth stocks expecting 105%-852% EPS growth in their upcoming quarterly report.
|Company
|Symbol
|EPS Est Cur Qtr %
|Comp Rating
|EPS Rating
|RS Rating
|SMR Rating
|Sociedad Quimica Y Minra
|SQM
|852
|99
|83
|99
|A
|Marathon Oil
|MRO
|482
|98
|80
|97
|A
|CF Industries
|CF
|445
|99
|99
|96
|A
|Coterra Energy
|CTRA
|358
|98
|98
|96
|A
|CNX Resources
|CNX
|306
|95
|82
|90
|A
|Comstock Resources
|CRK
|295
|98
|90
|97
|A
|Devon Energy
|DVN
|273
|98
|80
|97
|A
|Mosaic Co.
|MOS
|247
|95
|81
|85
|A
|Pioneer Natural Resource
|PXD
|241
|99
|99
|94
|A
|Equinor
|EQNR
|208
|99
|81
|97
|A
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|205
|97
|80
|94
|A
|Matador Resources
|MTDR
|205
|99
|99
|94
|A
|Cross Country Healthcare
|CCRN
|187
|97
|98
|93
|A
|TotalEnergies
|TTE
|183
|98
|83
|91
|A
|Nutrien
|NTR
|181
|95
|99
|85
|A
|Diamondback Energy
|FANG
|175
|98
|94
|89
|A
|Flex LNG
|FLNG
|163
|96
|97
|98
|A
|CrossAmerica Partners
|CAPL
|154
|99
|97
|89
|A
|EOG Resources
|EOG
|151
|96
|98
|94
|A
|Carlisle Cos.
|CSL
|131
|99
|96
|95
|A
|Daqo New Energy
|DQ
|114
|99
|98
|99
|A
|Insteel Industries
|IIIN
|111
|96
|93
|81
|A
|Texas Pacific Land
|TPL
|105
|99
|97
|95
|A
3 Key Rules For How To Buy Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks
Keep in mind that earnings growth is just one factor to track when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch. In addition, make sure to follow these three key rules for how to buy stocks.
While this crop of the fastest-growing stocks shows strong earnings estimates for Q2, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll meet or beat Wall Street expectations or shoot higher if they do. Be sure to have and follow sound buy rules and sell rules.
Following a simple three-step routine helps you stay profitable and protected, and ready to take advantage of today’s fastest-growing stocks when opportunities arise.
Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.
