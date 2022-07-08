Fastest-Growing Stocks Eye Up To 852% Q2 Growth

As investors look ahead to Q2 earnings season, here are 23 of today’s fastest-growing stocks that are expecting at least 100% earnings growth in their next quarterly report. After the bear market ravaged tech titans like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL), chemical and oil stocks now dominate the list.







Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) tops this stock screen, with analysts looking for 852% EPS growth in its next report. Fellow agrochemical stocks CF Industries (CF), Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR) also make the cut.

With energy leading in the first half of this year, oil stocks like Marathon Oil (MRO), Coterra Energy (CTRA), CNX Resources (CNX) and Comstock Resources (CRK) have drilled their way onto this screen.

While the energy sector has come off its highs, these oil stocks join Devon Energy (DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Equinor (EQNR), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Matador Resources (MTDR) among companies expecting more than 200% EPS growth.

Stock Screen Identifying Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks

To make this stock screen of today’s fastest-growing companies, each stock must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating a passing grade in Stock Checkup. A 95 Composite Rating means each stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking traits.

Each of these top growth stocks must also have an EPS Rating and RS Rating above 80 to show strong fundamental and technical strength. To qualify, these fastest-growing stocks must also sport an A SMR Rating, which tracks sales growth, annual pretax profit margins and return on equity.

To avoid thinly traded penny stocks, the screen only included the fastest-growing stocks that trade at least 400,000 shares a day on average and have a share price of at least $12.

Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch This Quarter

Created in MarketSmith, this stock screen highlights top growth stocks expecting 105%-852% EPS growth in their upcoming quarterly report.

Company Symbol EPS Est Cur Qtr % Comp Rating EPS Rating RS Rating SMR Rating Sociedad Quimica Y Minra SQM 852 99 83 99 A Marathon Oil MRO 482 98 80 97 A CF Industries CF 445 99 99 96 A Coterra Energy CTRA 358 98 98 96 A CNX Resources CNX 306 95 82 90 A Comstock Resources CRK 295 98 90 97 A Devon Energy DVN 273 98 80 97 A Mosaic Co. MOS 247 95 81 85 A Pioneer Natural Resource PXD 241 99 99 94 A Equinor EQNR 208 99 81 97 A ConocoPhillips COP 205 97 80 94 A Matador Resources MTDR 205 99 99 94 A Cross Country Healthcare CCRN 187 97 98 93 A TotalEnergies TTE 183 98 83 91 A Nutrien NTR 181 95 99 85 A Diamondback Energy FANG 175 98 94 89 A Flex LNG FLNG 163 96 97 98 A CrossAmerica Partners CAPL 154 99 97 89 A EOG Resources EOG 151 96 98 94 A Carlisle Cos. CSL 131 99 96 95 A Daqo New Energy DQ 114 99 98 99 A Insteel Industries IIIN 111 96 93 81 A Texas Pacific Land TPL 105 99 97 95 A

3 Key Rules For How To Buy Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks

Keep in mind that earnings growth is just one factor to track when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch. In addition, make sure to follow these three key rules for how to buy stocks.

While this crop of the fastest-growing stocks shows strong earnings estimates for Q2, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll meet or beat Wall Street expectations or shoot higher if they do. Be sure to have and follow sound buy rules and sell rules.

Following a simple three-step routine helps you stay profitable and protected, and ready to take advantage of today’s fastest-growing stocks when opportunities arise.

Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.

