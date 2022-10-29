Fashion Finds For Women With A Little Extra Junk In The Trunk

When Beyonce said, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain,” she meant that. And especially when it comes to BBL fashion, truer words have never been spoken. Fortunately, a number of inclusive retailers are ensuring this is no longer the case.

About the Brazilian Butt Lift

The Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL for short, is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in the world. In fact, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, demand for the surgery increased by 90.3 percent from 2015 to 2019.

The procedure involves injecting fat cells into the butt, making it larger and more shapely. BBLs can be a great option for people who want to improve their natural curves without having to undergo extreme surgery or any other invasive techniques. Although there are quite a few risks associated with this procedure, many find its results worth the trouble.

The Struggle To Find Clothes That Complement

But even though BBLs are all over social media, BBL fashion that complements your derriere is not always as visible. If you have a plump peach, finding clothes that fit and flatter your curves can be a real challenge.

When it comes to BBL fashion, many retailers only seem to offer cheap-looking outfits made from even cheaper materials. Not to mention, many of the style options are limited to super skin-tight bottoms that are a pain to put on and even worse to take off. And when you find something that actually fits your shape, it often comes at a steep price.

If you’re frustrated by the lack of options, don’t worry – there are ways to find fashionable fashion that celebrates your curves. Here are five fashion finds to shop if you have a BBL or naturally large bottom:

2-Piece Sweater Outfit from Pink Queen

This “2-Piece Sweater Outfit Set” from Pink Queen is the perfect addition to your cuddle season wardrobe. Made from viscose and nylon, its material is soft and stretchy, allowing you to move freely without restrictions.

Each set includes a knit cropped top and matching midi skirt, featuring a side slit for a subtle way to show off your sexy. The set is also available in multiple colors to complement just about anything in your closet. You can wear it under a heavy coat for an extra layer of warmth during cold winter months. It also pairs well with your favorite ankle boots or even sneakers for a cute and casual daytime ‘fit.

Stretch Dress Pants from Prolific Health

For formal wear, try the “Stretch Dress Pants” from Prolific Health. Each pair is made from premium rayon, nylon, and spandex materials for a soft and comfortable fit. And its pull-on closure makes it SUPER easy to get in and out of these pants quickly for a busy day at work or a night out with friends.

They’re also full-length to slim your body from top to bottom. Plus, its butt-lifting, shape-control feature will make you feel like you’re wearing a girdle without all of the bulkiness.

Wear them underneath a blazer for a chic office ‘fit. Or pair them with your favorite blouse for a dinner with colleagues. No matter how you wear them, the “Stretch Dress Pants” from Prolific Health are a must-have addition to your closet.

Fuzzy Fleece Long Hooded Jacket from Pretty Garden

Searching for a coat that will keep you warm during cuddle season? Look no further than this “Fuzzy Fleece Long Hooded Jacket” from PrettyGarden.

Made of 100% polyester and featuring a fleece material, this jacket will keep you cozy and comfortable all season long. With plenty of room for layering, this jacket is perfect for cold weather. Plus, its hooded design helps keep your head and neck warm on even the chilliest of days.

Available in multiple colors, this jacket is sure to match any outfit. Try it with your favorite thigh-high boots for a sexy and chic look. Or, wear it with a pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual run around town.

Good 90’s Loose Denim Jeans from Good American

Looking for jeans with a relaxed, oversized fit? Check out the “GOOD 90’s LOOSE” denim jeans from Good American. Made from 100% cotton, these high-rise jeans are perfect for those days when you want to feel comfortable and stylish.

They feature a light-wash, straight-leg cut — a throwback to the 90’s. And its button closure ensures a secure and comfortable fit.

Take it all the way back by pairing your “GOOD 90’s LOOSE ” denim jeans with a bucket hat. And you can complete your look with a pair of sneakers from a Black-owned footwear brand like NinetyNine or Keexs.

Asymmetrical Midi Dress from ANRABESS

If you want a little black dress that will make you feel confident and beautiful, turn it up a notch with this midi dress from ANRABESS. Made from premium viscose and nylon material, this bodycon dress is designed to hug your curves in all the right places.

It features an asymmetrical front cut-out design that’s sure to turn heads wherever you go. Plus, its pull-on closure means it’s easy to put on and take off.

Part of its appeal also includes its off-the-shoulder feature. And its long sleeves and mid-length can help you keep it cute AND warm no matter the season.