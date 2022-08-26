Farhan Zaidi reveals number of Giants wins he expected for 2022 season

Zaidi reveals number of wins he pegged for Giants in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coming off a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the Giants were expected to take some sort of step backward in 2022.

But a record around .500? Not even president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi saw that coming.

Zaidi joined KNBR 680’s “Tolbert & Copes” on Wednesday, where he was asked if he felt that the law of averages had played out in a disappointing 2022 season after such an incredible, historic 2021 campaign.

“Yeah, it does feel a little bit that way,” Zaidi said. “I was just thinking about today, I get asked a lot before the season: ‘Hey, what’s your prediction for number of wins?’ and actually getting cornered on a question like that. Going into 2021 I thought we had a good team, I thought we had a chance to fight for a Wild Card spot, I was thinking if we get to 85-90 wins, push 90 wins, that would be a successful season. Obviously, we far exceeded that.”

Entering the 2022 season, even Zaidi believed that it was unrealistic to expect San Francisco to repeat its 107-win-level of success from last season. Nonetheless, he still believed that the Giants were one of the better teams in the league.

“Coming into this year off the heels of last season, I would have pegged us a little higher than that, I thought we were closer to the 90-95 win range, especially if the guys that are big free agents, [Carlos] Rodón and Joc [Pederson] and [Alex] Cobb, if they came in and did a nice job,” Zaidi admitted. “I feel from a talent standpoint, the teams are pretty comparable.”

RELATED: Breakout Giants prospects Brown, McCray earn promotions

After splitting a two-game series with the Detroit Tigers, the Giants (61-62) currently are on pace to win around 80-85 games, which would be a significant step backward from their 2021 season even Zaidi’s realistic expectation coming into the season.

Story continues

Not only is defending their NL West division title out of reach at this point, but the Giants are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, sitting five and a half games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final Wild Card spot.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast