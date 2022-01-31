Farewell Concert Held For Comedian Bob Saget At The Comedy Store – The Hamden Journal

It was reported on January 9th the comedian and actor Bob Saget, who notably starred as the patriarch on ABC’s Full House, died at age 65. Since that day, friends and family have found various ways to honor his legacy. One such way is through music and comedy as Bob Saget’s wife Kelly, daughters and friends put together a farewell concert for Saget at the Comedy Store–the very place Saget built his career.

Produced by Mike Binder and hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, actor John Stamos and musician John Mayer, the show included performances by Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Darren Criss, Jon Lovitz, Michael Keaton, Seth Green, Jodi Sweeten and more, brought their collective talents to honor America’s favorite Dad. Stamos and Mayer, both pallbearers at Bob’s funeral, formed an impromptu house band that played alongside Ross and the other comics gentle riffing of the life and legacy of their lost friend.

The sold-out event is giving proceeds to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause dear to Bob’s heart as his sister died of the disease. The evening ended with a raucous audience sing-along led by Bob’s wife, Kelly Saget, and his daughters Aubrey and Lara. The ode, in homage to Bob’s salty sense of humor, was “My Dog Licked My Balls.”