Far-right troll and Capitol rioter ‘Baked Alaska’ tweets that he can’t believe he’s ‘going to jail for an nft salesman’ after Trump announces digital trading card series

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The far-right personality known as “Baked Alaska” tweeted that he can’t believe he’s “going to jail for an nft salesman.”

“Baked Alaska,” whose real name is Anthime Gionet, participated in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge that carries a sentence of up to 6 months. His sentencing hearing is in January.

The far-right internet personality known as “Baked Alaska” was less than pleased with former President Donald Trump’s announcement Thursday that he’s launching a series of digital trading card NFTs.

“i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman,” Baked Alaska, whose real name is Anthime Gionet, tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Gionet participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and later pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge carries a sentence of up to six months, and Gionet’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 12.

Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential campaign last month, first teased his NFT collection in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO! I will be making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow. THANK YOU!” he wrote. The statement was accompanied by a video depicting Trump as a Superman-style superhero, complete with laser beams shooting out of his eyes.

He followed up on Thursday morning, writing on his Twitter-esque social media site that the “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!”

He added that the cards, which are going for $99 apiece, are “like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, didn’t mince words when reacting to Trump’s announcement.

“i wanted to make america great again but all i got was this shitty nft,” he tweeted.

“America doesn’t need a super hero it needs Jesus,” he wrote in another tweet.

Story continues

Gionet rose to prominence as a far-right internet troll and Trump supporter during the 2016 election. He participated in the neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 and has a long history of sharing antisemitic and white nationalist propaganda.

He was permanently banned from Twitter in 2017 for violating the platform’s hateful conduct policy, which prohibits “repeated and/or or non-consensual slurs, epithets, racist and sexist tropes, or other content that degrades someone.”

But Twitter, which is now owned by the self-described free speech absolutist Elon Musk, reinstated Gionet’s account earlier this week.

Gionet was arrested shortly after the Capitol riot. “Occupy the Capitol, let’s go!” he shouted at one point while storming the building, according to his livestream. “We ain’t leaving this bitch!”

He’ll also start serving out a 30-day prison sentence beginning January 2 for an unrelated charge of macing a security guard in late 2020, The Daily Beast reported.

He was convicted of that charge in January 2022 and appealed the verdict but was denied.

Gionet told his followers about the denial last month and expressed frustration about his upcoming sentencing hearing for the Capitol riot charge.

“And then, that’s not even the January 6 thing!” Gionet said of the 30-day sentence for the mace charge. “Then I have to serve the January 6 time. So ah, it sucks! It sucks.”

Read the original article on Business Insider