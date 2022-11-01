Fantasy Football Week 9: Wide Receiver rankings

Well, that was about as ugly as it gets for Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders offense. No, really. Adams’ 2(!) total scrimmage yards in Sunday’s shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints marked the second-fewest in a game for his entire career. Pretty safe to say fantasy managers didn’t see that one coming, especially in a matchup that didn’t feature star corner Marshon Lattimore, who was out with an injury.

And as for the Raiders, who dropped to 2-5 and were so embarrassing that head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to the fan base during postgame interviews: The offense didn’t cross midfield until there were two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Yikes. The result was the Raiders suffering their first shutout since 2014.

Things could be going a lot better in Vegas. Obviously. For Adams, McDaniels, the team as a whole, etc. Adams tallied just one reception on five targets for 3 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard. Maybe the Raiders and Green Bay Packers both lost the Adams trade… [/Shrugs]

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is coming off a brutal week in fantasy football. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Anyway, here’s hoping that Week 8 was the absolute rock bottom for Adams as a member of the Silver and Black. He’d been steady going into the game, having scored in double figures in four straight, including a WR2 overall finish in Week 5.

Adams and the Raiders this week will look to bounce back against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that’s in a downward spiral of its own, having lost five consecutive games to drop to 2-6 on the season. Our analysts rank Adams No. 7 at the wide receiver position in Week 9, with Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson leading the way.

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Adams and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 9:

