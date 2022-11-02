Fantasy Football Week 9: Best Kicker rankings

We technically have a two-way tie at the top of the fantasy kicker leaderboard after eight weeks of the NFL season. The GOAT himself, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, stands at the top with 82 total fantasy points — but he’s not alone. Coming in with his own 82 points — and maybe to the surprise of most observers — is Seattle Seahawks boot, Jason Myers.

Jason Myers has been delivering for fantasy managers this season. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

In fact, you could make the case for Myers to actually be alone at the top since he’s made 17 field goals in 18 attempts (Tucker has made 16, but Tucker has made one more 50-yard field goal than Myers has, 5-to-4).

Myers is just another eye-opening surprise in what has been an unbelievable season for a Seahawks team many had counted out coming into 2022.

Consider the facts: The Seahawks moved on from their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and instead turned to journeyman Geno Smith. Usually, the NFL has shown us that, when teams move on from the same starter they’ve had for use, it’s usually a signal for a rebuild.

The Seahawks apparently didn’t get that signal. Instead, Geno and the Seattle offense have been firing on all cylinders, ranking fourth in scoring offense through eight weeks with 26.3 points per game. Whether on the ground with excellent rookie back Kenneth Walker or through the air with Geno, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seattle has been lighting up the scoreboard this season — again, to the shock of most, if not all fantasy and regular football fans.

We want our kickers on high-scoring, potent offenses, and so far, with eight weeks in the books, Myers and the Seahawks have been holding up their end of the bargain.

Check out where Myers and the rest of the kickers land in our analysts’ rankings for Week 9:

