Fantasy Football Week 8: Best Kicker rankings

Well, well well. Look who is back at the top of the fantasy football kicker leaderboard. None other than the kicking GOAT himself, Baltimore Ravens veteran, Justin Tucker! Full disclosure: Not only am I a fan of Tucker the player, but I also try to draft him in every league every season (I know, who makes plans to draft a kicker?) so it’s great to see him at the top after seven weeks of the season.

I won’t lie, though. Early on I was a bit disappointed that Tucker was being overshadowed and outscored on the leaderboard by other, less-heralded names. This was through no fault of his own, though. He just wasn’t getting many opportunities to kick. Recall, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense were firing on all cylinders to start the season. There weren’t many field goal opportunities available, not when the offense was scoring so many touchdowns.

With the offense sputtering of late, however, Tucker’s number has been called more often and he’s responded like he always does: With points.

Justin Tucker stands alone at the top of the fantasy kicker leaderboard. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Tucker has now gone 14-of-15 in field goal attempts, including a long of 58 yards. He’s tied with Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell with the most 50+ yard field goals made this season (5). He also is second in the league in extra points with 19, just two behind Tyler Bass of the Buffalo Bills.

Talent and opportunity — that’s what makes Tucker such a valuable fantasy asset. Not only does he have the leg and the ability to hit a field goal from everywhere and anywhere, but he also is finally getting the opportunity to show off those talents. Another top-five, top-three, or maybe top-one season for Tucker could be in the cards.

Check out where Tucker and the rest of the kickers land in our analysts’ rankings for Week 8:

