Fantasy Football Week 6: Best wide Receiver rankings

We’re now heading into Week 6 of the fantasy football season. Star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t scored over 11 fantasy points since Week 1. He was drafted, on average, with the eighth pick back in August. He’s currently the 18th-highest scoring wide receiver in half-PPR.

That is … not what any of us expected.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s going on with Chase this season. For all intents and purposes, he seems fully healthy. The defensive matchups he’s faced this season, outside of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, have been relative cakewalks; in fact, Chase has faced the Steelers, Dolphins and Ravens already this season, three teams that have been among the friendliest against wide receivers so far.

He dropped 23 points on Pittsburgh in Week 1. Lately, however, fantasy managers have been lucky to get over 10 points from the talented young wideout.

Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t lived up to his lofty fantasy ADP so far. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Has it been his usage in the Bengals offense that has stagnated his production? Has the Tee Higgins injury actually hurt Chase? Have defenses keyed in on him in 2022, using both a safety and a corner to limit his yards-after-the-catch potential?

Was regression really going to hit him THIS hard?

The targets have been there, though; he currently ranks fifth among wide receivers in looks. He’s also seventh in catches at the position. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to do much with those targets and catches; he’s 15th in yardage and has scored just two touchdowns on the season.

Whatever the reason behind his slow outings the past couple of games, fantasy managers aren’t feeling too hot about their star receiver right now. Chase will get a good chance to turn things around in Week 6, however, when he takes on a New Orleans Saints defense that has bled production to wideouts so far this season.

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Chase and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 6:

