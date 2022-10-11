Fantasy Football Week 6: Best Tight end rankings

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn’t come into the 2022 fantasy football season with much fanfare surrounding his draft status. Sure, he came in with some value as part of a potent Arizona offense and as one of Kyler Murray‘s primary targets, but no one was really looking at him as if he had the consistent safety of a Travis Kelce or the untapped upside of a Kyle Pitts.

Yet, here we are, five weeks into the fantasy season, and Ertz stands as the sixth-highest scoring tight end with 50.9 half-PPR points.

Ertz is also fourth in catches, fourth in targets and fifth in touchdowns, so it’s safe to say he’s been paying off his August ADP — 96.7, a 10th-round selection — and then some.

Zach Ertz has been a fantasy star at the tight end position in 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What makes Ertz’s production even more interesting and surprising in the first few weeks of the season is that the Cardinals offense has grossly underperformed. The offense has been middling in both total points scored and total yardage. Their running game has been subpar, to put it mildly. Murray hasn’t been lighting the world on fire, and outside of Hollywood Brown, no other Cardinals weapon has really stepped up in the absence of the suspended DeAndre Hopkins.

No one other than Ertz, of course. The veteran tight end has been a bright spot for both Arizona and for fantasy managers who had been hoping the TE position would be better than it was the past few seasons.

It hasn’t been, but at least Ertz is still proving he can get it done. And he’s only 31 years old and has chemistry with Murray, providing hope that he’ll continue to produce even when Nuk Hopkins returns.

Here’s the tight end position — check out where Ertz and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 6:

