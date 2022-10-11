Fantasy Football Week 6: Best Quarterback rankings

Well, I don’t know about you all, but I did not expect to be here writing about fantasy quarterback rankings and leading with Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith. Yet, here we are — and where we should be because Geno has been FANTASTIC in 2022. He’s been so good, in fact, that now many in the football community are wondering if maybe the Seahawks were the actual winners of the big Russell Wilson trade, and that Pete Carroll knew something the rest of us didn’t!

Regardless, let’s not undermine what Smith has done through five games of the fantasy season. He’s currently the seventh-highest scoring QB in fantasy, behind such fantasy stars as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Jose Burrow. He has a 9:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and Week 5 marked his third straight game with either over 300 yards passing or three touchdowns.

Again, I never expected we’d be here heading into Week 6, but here we are.

Geno Smith has been nothing short of a fantasy revelation this season thus far. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We can deny him no longer; Geno Smith has been a star this season. And it’s not like he’s been just some mistake-free game manager either — Geno has been lighting it up, making big plays when needed and elevating the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the process. Smith and the Seattle passing game have been so good, in fact, that even Seattle’s running game has found huge lanes to rush through as defenses have to protect against the pass.

To make Geno’s situation even better beyond just his individual production and that of the weapons surrounding him, he’s also tasked with trying to make up for an atrocious defense, which has forced the resurgent quarterback to pass early and often to try to make up on the scoreboard.

Basically: Wheels up for Geno Smith in Week 6 and beyond!

Here’s the quarterback position — check out where Smith and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 6:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

