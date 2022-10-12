Fantasy Football Week 6: Best defense rankings

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been nothing short of spectacular in both fantasy and reality. In fact, the argument can be made that it’s been due to the stop unit that Dallas is currently 4-1 after winning four straight games even though they’ve been without starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, for nearly the whole season.

Cooper Rush has been admirable in Prescott’s stead, but it’s been hard to ignore the efforts of Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense. Their D/ST currently ranks third in fantasy scoring behind the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, respectively. They’re second in sacks behind the 9ers, a testament to Dallas’ ferocious pass rush.

Micah Parsons and the Dallas defense have been making a huge fantasy impact. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In fact, the Cowboys haven’t allowed more than 17 points during their four-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins allowing 10 points to the Washington Commanders (which isn’t too surprising, considering Carson Wentz) and the Los Angeles Rams (now this one is notable).

Of course, while the defense has been on a tear of late, they might be coming up against their stiffest test of the season in Week 6. The Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football — the last undefeated team in the NFL.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

To say Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been flying high is probably an understatement. The Eagles have been getting it done on both sides of the ball, scoring 20 or more points in every game this season. Suffice it to say, the Cowboys face a stiff test trying to stop Hurts, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Miles Sanders and company.

Who will come out on top in this matchup of NFC East powerhouses in Week 6?

Here’s the defense position — check out where Dallas and the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 6:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

