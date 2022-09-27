Fantasy Football Week 4: Running Back rankings

Coming off an especially challenging Week 3 for many fantasy football managers — I mean, really, just look at the list of big names who were among the week’s busts — being able to plug Nick Chubb into your lineup right now has got to feel very reassuring.

Chubb has been a model of consistency for his fantasy managers as the driving force of the Cleveland Browns’ offense so far, maintaining RB1 overall status (21.0 points/game) after his latest outing: a 23-carry, 114-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

Considering his ADP (18.8) and the fact 11 running backs were coming off the board before him in drafts, Chubb is exceeding expectations and then some. Yet consistent production is what we’ve come to expect from him throughout his career. After all, the man has rushed for 1,000-plus yards and eight-plus touchdowns in three consecutive seasons and was just four yards shy of checking off both of those boxes as a rookie.

He’s well on his way to extending that streak.

Chubb is the NFL’s rushing leader entering Week 4 at 341 yards, and his 62 carries and four touchdowns are also league-leading marks.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is fantasy football’s overall RB1 entering Week 4. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chubb is our analysts’ No. 2 choice at running back this week as the Browns prepare for a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, whose run defense just surrendered 112 yards on 4.9 yards a carry to the Seattle Seahawks.

He’s second only to Jonathan Taylor, the unanimous No. 1 RB going into an AFC South clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Rounding out the top five are Christian McCaffrey (vs. Arizona), Saquon Barkley (vs. Chicago) and Derrick Henry (at Indianapolis).

Here’s the running back position — check out where Chubb and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 4:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

