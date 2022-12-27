Fantasy Football Week 17: Wide Receiver rankings

Look away, Davante Adams fantasy managers. The scoring slump continues, and some of the numbers for the Las Vegas Raiders’ star receiver over the past few weeks are mind-boggling for all the wrong reasons.

Adams has seen fewer than 10 targets in each of the past three games after double-digit looks in each of the five weeks prior, collecting just nine receptions during this stretch. But his most recent outing has to be particularly tough to digest given the timing for some: a two-catch, 15-yard outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Ameer Abdullah and Foster Moreau all outgained Adams through the air.

The result was a WR79 finish for Adams. And sure, weather played a factor in a number of games around the NFL in Week 16, but as Dalton Del Don puts it regarding Adams:

Derek Carr struggled mightily in the cold as usual, as Adams somehow managed just 15 yards on nine targets against a Pittsburgh defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Weather was an issue Saturday night, but Adams’ average weekly finish has been the WR55 over the last three games. He gets the NFL’s best defense in the fantasy championship up next…

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is mired in a fantasy scoring slump right now. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Adams break out of this downward spiral against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17? He clearly remains a top play at WR but our analysts are divided on where to rank him heading into the matchup.

The 49ers figure to be a bigger challenge than the Steelers and Adams is enduring struggles the likes of which we haven’t seen in years as he’s coming off back-to-back games with less than 30 receiving yards for the first time since 2016.

Here’s the wide receiver position — check out where Adams and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 17:

