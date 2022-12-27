Fantasy Football Week 17: Tight End rankings

T.J. Hockenson, fantasy playoff hero?! After his Week 16 performance, he’s surely receiving that kind of love from fantasy managers all over. The Minnesota Vikings threw a holiday party with the New York Giants on Christmas Eve, and Hockenson came through with the biggest of gifts at fantasy’s weakest position: 13 catches on 16 targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns, good for 29.4 points — the most by any player featured on Saturday’s slate.

It was just Hockenson’s second game with 100-plus receiving yards this season (his first as a member of the Vikings) and his third game of the season with double-digit targets. From Scott Pianowski:

Hockenson’s Minnesota production before Week 16 was primarily about opportunity — his yards per target were much better in Detroit — but he looked like an uncoverable freak against the Giants. Next year is merely Hockenson’s age-26 season; there’s still time for him to cash in on his first-round pedigree.

Hockenson managers this week are hoping he has one more performance like that in him as the Vikings visit the Packers for an NFC North clash in Green Bay.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson delivered in a huge way for fantasy managers on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Travis Kelce remains at the very top of our analysts’ weekly tight end rankings, Hockenson is right up there for Week 17 with another former Iowa Hawkeye who’s coming off a big performance of his own: George Kittle.

Kittle reeled in six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, racking up 27 points on his way to finishing fifth overall in scoring among Saturday’s players. The San Francisco 49ers’ tight end has seemingly benefitted from Brock Purdy‘s emergence, catching four touchdowns over the past two games — Kittle had four touchdowns all season prior to this hot streak.

Here’s the tight end position — check out where Hockenson, Kittle and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 17:

