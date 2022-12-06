Fantasy Football Week 14: Best FLEX rankings

Now there is the D’Andre Swift who fantasy managers selected at an overall ADP of 17.6 during draft season. After 18 total touches, 111 total yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Swift finished as the week’s RB5 with 19.1 points — his first top-10 finish since Week 2.

His best finish between then and Week 13 was RB20. And maybe, just maybe, this resurgence was always coming. As Scott Pianowski wrote following the Detroit Lions’ impressive 40-14 win:

Maybe the signs were there during the practice week, with Swift finally free of the injury report. I’ll call myself out here — I ranked Swift carefully and said I wanted to see a prove-it game before he reentered my circle of trust. His touch counts for the five prior weeks were underwhelming: nine, eight, seven, five, 10.

I figured either Swift wasn’t ready to handle a heavy workload, or perhaps the team has soured on him a little bit. Guess it’s the former.

Fantasy managers can certainly hope, especially those headed into playoff matchups soon. The Lions are winners in four of their last five games — and nearly beat the Buffalo Bills in that one loss — heading into their Week 14 meeting with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift bounced back in a huge way during Week 13’s fantasy action. Is this a sign of things to come? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Swift will hope for a better outing against the division leader this time around; he aggravated an ankle injury and hurt his shoulder in the Lions’ loss to the Vikings in Week 3, playing 32 snaps (10 total touches, 46 total yards) and missing Detroit’s next three games.

If last week was any indication, Minnesota can expect to have to deal with a stronger version of Swift.

Here’s the FLEX position — check out where Swift and the rest of the FLEX options landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 14:

