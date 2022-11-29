Fantasy Football Week 13: Best Running Back rankings

Aaron Jones has taken fantasy managers on quite the journey in the last six weeks. In that span, the Green Bay Packers running back has two top-five positional finishes and two outside of the top 15 — including an RB30 finish. Jones’ ranks in each of those weeks: 4, 11, 30, 2, 17 and 8, respectively. He is fantasy’s overall RB7 entering Week 13, but how he’s gotten there sure has been something to follow.

Jones carried 12 times for just 43 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, but he caught three balls for 56 yards and a touchdown to post that RB8 finish. It ended up being a productive night for his backfield mate, too, as AJ Dillon posted his best fantasy finish (RB12) since Week 1 (RB10) behind eight carries for 64 yards and a score to go along with three catches for 24 yards.

So which Jones will we get this week before Green Bay heads into its bye? On paper — and with Aaron Rodgers (rib injury) planning to suit up — Jones looks to be in a position for a nice matchup.

Packers running back Aaron Jones has had up-and-down fantasy production over the last several weeks. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Packers visit Chicago for a divisional matchup with the Bears, whose run defense (sixth-worst in the NFL) and average fantasy points allowed to RBs (24.4) are probably a welcome sight to Jones managers. He’s the No. 11 option in our analysts’ weekly positional rankings, slotted just behind Saquon Barkley and ahead of another participant in Packers-Bears: David Montgomery.

Austin Ekeler (at Las Vegas) and Nick Chubb (at Houston) are our staff’s top two choices of the week, with Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor rounding out the top five.

Here’s the running back position — check out where Jones and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 13:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

