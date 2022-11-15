Fantasy Football Week 11: Best Running Back rankings

An extraordinary stretch of fantasy scoring came to a halt for Titans running back Derrick Henry in Week 10 when he produced his first single-digit total (7.7) since a Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo. The Broncos limited Tennessee’s workhorse to 53 rushing yards, snapping Henry’s streak of five games with 100-plus yards. Henry was also kept out of the end zone after totaling four scores the previous two weeks. None of that ended up mattering when it came to the most important result for the Titans, who still managed to beat Denver 17-10.

Henry had reeled off six straight double-digit scoring performances entering Sunday, with five of those going for 22-plus points (including a season-high of 35.3 in Week 8). He won’t have to wait too long for his opportunity to bounce back in Week 11.

The Titans face a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday Night Football road matchup against the Packers on tap. The Green Bay defense ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL against the run, surrendering 140.6 yards per game, and No. 3 against the pass, giving up just 179.7 per game.

Green Bay is also among the stingiest fantasy defenses when it comes to average points allowed to the quarterback position (13.7, fifth-toughest matchup). All that said, Henry is our analysts’ No. 2 RB play for this week’s action.

Titans star running back Derrick Henry draws an enticing fantasy matchup in Week 11. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Henry is the league’s second-leading rusher (923 yards) behind only Saquon Barkley (931), and he also finds himself looking up at the Giants’ running back in our Week 11 position rankings. Barkley is a near-unanimous choice as the No. 1 RB heading into a matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that ranks second-worst against the run (160.9 yards/game).

Here’s the running back position — check out where Henry, Barkley and the rest of the RBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 11:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

