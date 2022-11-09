Fantasy Football Week 10: Best quarterback rankings

What’s going on with Justin Herbert? The talented young Chargers signal-caller hasn’t broken the 20-point fantasy mark since Week 4 in a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. This, after he started the season with back-to-back top-10 performances when he scored a total of 47.72 points in Weeks 1 and 2.

Since then, however, Herbert has only touched the top-10 scorers at the position twice.

Maybe it’s been because of how deep the fantasy quarterback position has been this season. It seems like a new quarterback emerges to put up points every week (and Tayson Hill is still around, putting up points while being eligible at both QB and tight end), so Herbert’s outputs aren’t standing out as much. Or maybe it’s been due to all the injuries the Chargers have suffered at pass catcher. The absences of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have undoubtedly affected Herbert’s bottom line.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Or maybe it’s a combination of both those things. Whatever the reasons, one thing remains true: Herbert, currently the 14th-ranked fantasy QB through nine weeks, has not lived up to his fourth-round ADP.

Justin Herbert’s fantasy season hasn’t exactly gone as planned so far. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

To put things into perspective even further, Herbert hasn’t thrown for more than two touchdowns since Week 2. Most alarmingly, he hasn’t rushed for a single score all season. Geno Smith, Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Marcus Mariota have all scored more fantasy points than Herbert has this season.

Things might not get any easier for Herbert in Week 10 either. He’ll take on a San Francisco defense that, even while dealing with injuries to some big names, has only given up over 20 points twice all season! Its stop unit currently ranks 10th in fantasy scoring, so Herbert and the Chargers will have their work cut out for them.

Here’s the quarterback position — check out where Herbert and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts’ rankings for Week 10:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

