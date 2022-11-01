Fantasy Football: Best Week 9 Rankings

Are we watching the fall of Tom Brady in both fantasy and reality? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another loss in Week 8, this time to the Baltimore Ravens, and it was another game where Brady and the offense just looked out of sorts. In his defense, Brady helped his final fantasy line by throwing for over 300 yards, but Week 8’s loss now makes it four straight games with just a single touchdown — or none at all.

That’s not what we’ve come to expect from the GOAT.

Will Tom Brady bounce back in fantasy this season? (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Making matters worse, Brady’s schedule over the past few weeks has been particularly friendly from a fantasy quarterback perspective. He delivered his best game of the season back in Week 4 when he took on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring 25.40 points by virtue of 385 yards and three passing touchdowns.

It would be the last time so far this season that Brady would surpass the 20-point mark. This, even though he and the Bucs took on the Falcons’, Steelers’, Panthers’ and Ravens’ soft pass defenses.

Things take a drastic shift in Week 9, however, when Brady and the Bucs will host Aaron Donald and the Rams. The defending champs might not be the powerhouse they once were, but their defense still hasn’t been particularly forgiving to opposing passers.

Fantasy managers waiting for Brady to get it together and deliver another vintage performance might have to wait another week.

