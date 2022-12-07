Fantasy Football: Best Week 14 Rankings

The NFL schedule makers would do well to give us more big fantasy matchups headlined by young, talented quarterbacks. Week 13 gave us the latest in the budding rivalry between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Week 14 will give us what we all hope will be a coast-to-coast battle for years to come when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins are in second place in the AFC East after suffering a humbling loss against the San Francisco 49ers. And while Tua is only the 16th top-scoring fantasy quarterback, he has helped Miami to a potent, high-scoring offense which has resulted in both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to top-10 fantasy wide receiver standings.

The Chargers are also second in their respective division, and a lot of it is owed to Herbert’s heroics. The young star has fought through his own injuries, injuries to his top receiving weapons and to deficiencies in his defense to rank as the eighth-highest-scoring fantasy quarterback of 2022.

Justin Herbert has been delivering for fantasy managers despite countless obstacles. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

There are hopes this matchup could be a back-and-forth high-scoring affair, with Herbert airing it out against Miami’s weak secondary, while Tua looks to bounce back after the potent San Francisco defense silenced him in Week 13. It’s one of the clear headliners of the Week 14 slate, a slate with major ramifications for fantasy managers. After all, this will be our last chance to make the playoffs, and this game has a ton of players we’re going to be relying on to get us there!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you’re trying to figure out your FLEX spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 14!

