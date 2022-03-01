Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Draft season 2022

Yeah, MLB is still in a lockout right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not time to start preparing for fantasy baseball draft season!

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

And what better way to get ready than with our analysts’ overall top-250 draft rankings!

Yes, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, Fred Zinkie and Scott Pianowski have sifted through every team and every player so drafters can get a leg up on the competition. Below you’ll find their complete rankings, overall and positional!

Who deserves the No. 1 spot, the No. 1 pick that all fantasy managers would leap for if given the chance? Is it electrifying young star Fernando Tatis Jr., who is must-see TV whenever he steps into the batter’s box?

Or maybe it should be Juan Soto, the youngster who hits and excels like a seasoned veteran star (and who might have the best batting eye in baseball right now)?

Fernando Tatis Jr. or Juan Soto — who’s your fantasy baseball No. 1 draft pick? Or is it someone else? (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Beyond those two stars, how should the first round of fantasy baseball drafts shake out? How high should speed merchant, Trea Turner, now a member of the powerhouse Dodgers, be selected? Who should be the first pitcher to go between the former Cy Young winners, Gerrit Cole or Corbin Burnes?

Should home run king Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hold claim to the top spot in drafts? Will Ronald Acuna Jr. — already a perennial first-rounder at the tender age of 24 — fall after suffering a devastating injury in 2021?

Whatever approach you’re taking to the first round — and every round — of your drafts in 2022, our analysts’ rankings for every position can help. Check them out below and be sure to bookmark this page for reference in all your drafts.

Happy drafting and don’t forget to join a league today!

2022 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyPros