Chicago White Sox trade for OF Adam Haseley, the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft

The Chicago White Sox added outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies for minor-league pitcher McKinley Moore, the team announced Tuesday morning. Haseley, the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft, has a career .264/.322/.373 slash line with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 116 games during parts of three seasons with the Phillies. He bats and throws left-handed. He …