‘Fantastic Four’ Director Matt Shakman Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Shakman, who last year landed the highly coveted Fantastic Four directing job, has signed with CAA. Shakman beat a number of directors for the job in August on the highly-anticipated Marvel pic with production expected to star next year.

A recipient of numerous DGA and Emmy Award nominations, Shakman is perhaps best known for his work directing and executive producing Marvel Studios’ hit series Wandavision for Disney+. He recently served as director and executive producer of Amazon Prime Video’s The Consultant, starring and executive produced by Christoph Waltz, and directed and executive produced both Hulu’s Chippendales and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for FX.

His other television directing credits include Game of Thrones, for which he received a DGA nomination, Succession, The Great, for which he garnered an Emmy Award nomination, Fargo, Mad Men and The Boys, among others.

In addition, Shakman is on the board of Geffen Playhouse and recently stepped down after six years of being their artistic director to focus on his feature directing work. Shakman continues to be represented by Todd Rubenstein at Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, and Gellman.