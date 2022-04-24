‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ & ‘Sonic 2’ Near $300M WW, ‘Lost City’ Tops $100M – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore crossed the $200M mark at the international box office this weekend, holding the top overseas position for the third frame in a row. The offshore session added $38.3M in 67 markets for a running total of $213.2M with worldwide at $280.3M.

As noted last weekend, and as evidenced by the big North American drop, the FB franchise is more of an international property and had a good hold of -44% overseas this weekend. Still, it’s running behind the previous movies in the series. The threequel is performing best in the typical Harry Potter markets, though notably not leading with the UK. The top hubs to date are Germany ($23.3M), Japan ($22.3M), UK ($21.7M), China ($17.5M) and France ($13.6M). The international IMAX cume is $12M.

After long Covid closures in Hong Kong, FBTSOD opened at No. 1 with $1.4M this session. Cinemas are currently operating at 50% capacity. Seven Middle Eastern markets roll out next weekend.

Overall this frame, international audiences were out for family play and laughs with Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City seeing strong holds.

Sonic grossed another $19M in 57 markets — just 29% off last session and with No. 1 starts in Poland and Malaysia (as well as India among Hollywood titles – local sensation KGF: Chapter 2 still leads there and we’ll update on that in a bit). The international Sonic 2 cume is now $142M for $287.8M global meaning the little blue critter will zoom past $300M any day now.

Leading the charge for Sonic are the UK ($26.3M), Mexico ($15.7M), France ($14.3M), Australia ($13.1M) and Brazil ($8.9M). Sonic goes head-to-head with the Fantastic Beasts in the Middle East next weekend. Japan is on deck for August.

Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romcom adventure The Lost City found another $17.1M in 58 markets, including 27 new openings. This is another staggered release and saw just a 21% dip from last session. The offshore cume is $42.7M with $128.1M global.

Australia and the UK had particularly strong holds, down 16% and 17%, respectively for $6.8M and $7.4M cumes. France was the best opener this session at $2.1M in 3rd; Germany and Mexico debuted with $1.7M apiece at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Still to come are Denmark next frame and Japan on June 24.

Meanwhile, China is trying to contain a surge in Covid cases in Beijing and will roll out three rounds of mass testing starting from Monday, the Global Times reported. Per CNN, a municipal official told reporters today that the situation “is urgent and grim.” With Shanghai still on lockdown, it is unclear if Beijing will follow suit. Once the testing results are back, it will provide a clearer picture of the overall situation and “more measures will follow in accordance,” a senior expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the GT.

That’s not great news for Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys which has an April 29 release date inChina. However, the film, in its sixth weekend overseas, is still doing strong business with a $5.9M frame for a terrific 9% drop this session. Along with the No. 1 domestic opening, it has now reached $63.1M offshore, good for $87.1M global. As well as China, Korea and Japan are still on deck.

