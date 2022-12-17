Fans storm field, attack goalie at Australian soccer match

Fans stormed a soccer field in Australia and attacked one of the goalies Saturday, causing the game to be canceled.

Video posted to social media shows a fan throwing a bucket with a white substance at Tom Glover, Melbourne City’s goal-keeper during the team’s match with Melbourne Victory. Glover was taken off the field dazed and bleeding, and officials said he had suffered a possible concussion, according to a report.

Fans rushed onto the soccer field after the 20-minute mark at the AAMI Stadium in Melbourne as City led the match 1-0.

“Following shocking scenes during the first half of the A-League men’s match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City … where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match … in order to protect the integrity of the match,” a Football Australia statement said.

The match was abandoned as fans became out of control. AP

“Such behavior has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately,” with “strong sanctions to be handed down.”

Tensions were high from the start of the game, with fans planning to leave after the 20-minute mark to protest Australia Professional Leagues’ recent decision to award hosting duties for the next three championship matches to Sydney in a deal with the New South Wales state government.

Both sets of fans had been chanting and throwing flares onto the field as the match started.

Glover was attacked with a metal bucket during the melee, according to reports. A referee in the match was also injured.

With Post Wires