Fans react to Michigan’s Sweet 16 berth, Juwan Howard’s embrace with Tennessee guard

Jim Harbaugh probably tops the most divisive coach list, but Michigan basketball’s win over Tennessee, and succeeding reaction, shows people feel all types of ways about Juwan Howard.

Michigan, the 11 seed, shocked 3-seed Tennessee, 76-68, to make it to Howard’s second Sweet 16 in as many seasons — and the Wolverines’ fifth in a row overall. Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Eli Brooks added 23 points, including some very clutch layups and free throws.

COLUMN: If an 11 seed is Michigan’s floor, Juwan Howard has program in a good spot

Rick Barnes and his annual March failures drew plenty of jokes and heartache, too. The Tennessee coach has had some talented teams but has seen the second weekend of the NCAA tournament just once in the past decade-plus.

But much of the focus was on Howard, who’s off to an incredible start to his postseason career. Many (probably Wisconsin fans) on Twitter argued that Howard should no longer be coaching after he was suspended for face-grabbing a Badgers coach.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler sobs in the arms of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after their NCAA tournament game.

Others supported Howard and reveled in his performance, even some who aren’t Michigan fans.

Then there was the compassionate moment between Howard and an emotional Kennedy Chandler in the handshake line following the game.

Here’s what folks were saying:

Even an NBA player had to show Howard some love.

You shouldn’t put your hands on people, but these are good tweets.

