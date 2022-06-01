Fans react to Johnny Depp’s win over Amber Heard following verdict

FAIRFAX, Va. — Johnny Depp’s legion of fans celebrated outside the Fairfax County Courthouse — and online — Wednesday after the jury announced it substantiated all three of his defamation claims against Amber Heard.

“Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against Amber Heard is a reminder that women CAN be abusers too,” a Depp lover named Dominique, who was in Fairfax for the trial, told The Post. “Amber Heard could not convince even one juror of her sadistic lies. Thank you jury for seeing the truth.”

Depp fan Mike Keller said the jury “gave Johnny his life back.”

Dozens of fans gathered outside the courthouse and streamed the verdict live on their phones. The crowd cheered and screamed in elation after the decisions were announced.

“Johnny, Johnny,” they chanted, holding signs in support of the actor.

Social media also erupted, with fans using the hashtag #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

Each day of the trial, hordes of Depp’s fans packed the courtroom gallery, and the seats became so in demand that people lined up at 1 a.m. to get a chance to see him in the flesh.

Devotees flew in from around the world, telling The Post they were spending tens of thousands of dollars to support the man they believed to be innocent.

Two Depp superfans even got kicked out of court after it was revealed they had made violent threats against Heard online.

When Depp’s two main lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, came outside to make a short statement, the actor’s fans gave the lawyers the celebrity treatment, screaming their names as well.

Johnny Depp fans express their support of the actor. Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Depp was awarded a total of $10.35 million in damages. Getty Images

Fans and press members gathered outside the Fairfax County Courthouse. Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One asked Chew if Depp was going to run for president now, and fans started to yelled, “Johnny for president.”

Depp, 58, won all three counts of his bombshell defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife on Wednesday and was awarded a total of $10.35 million in damages. Heard won one of her three claims, and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Celebrities rallied behind Depp too. Model Bella Hadid liked his instagram post with his statement that celebrated the win.

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson celebrated the verdict by posting a photo of Depp, on Instagram, simply captioning it, “YESSSSS 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Getty Images

Amber Heard supporter Daniel Lee, 26, from Loudoun County, Va., stands with Johnny Depp supporters outside court on May 27, 2022. Getty Images

Musician Ryan Adams, who was accused by numerous women of physical and emotional abuse in 2019, reacted to Depp’s statement with heart, praise hands and flame emojis.

Heard seemed to get some support from Amy Schumer, posting Gloria Steinem quote on Instagram that read, “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke . . . She will need her sisterhood. @gloriasteinem”

Schumer’s post was liked by actress Julianne Moore.