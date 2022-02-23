Fans react to Colin Cowherd urging Eagles to trade four 1st-round picks, Darius Slay to acquire Russell Wilson

The Eagles are among the teams in the NFL that move the needle on a daily basis and for Colin Cowherd, his focus is constantly on the quarterback position.

The prior three years were all about Carson Wentz, but with Jalen Hurts now entrenched as the starter and Philadelphia equipped with three-first round picks, the 2022 offseason is all the rage for hot takes and trade scenarios.

Cowherd believes the Eagles should copy the Rams recipe for going all-in on a Super Bowl, but he took the suggestion 30 steps further, urging Philadelphia to include star cornerback Darius Slay and four first-round picks to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks.

The 33-year-old Wilson currently holds has a $37 million cap hit in 2022 and a $40 million cap hit in 2023.

The reactions are about what you would expect from social media.

The former Eagles linebacker and radio host believes Cowherd is smoking on something.

Landing Russell Wilson would deplete the Eagles’ defense.

Radley has the tweet of the century.

Fan suggests Cowherd face a drug test for his thoughts.

This fan took Cowherd seriously, and then offered a lengthy rebuttal on why such a move wouldn’t be that prudent.

Eagles DieHard

Cowherd suggests the Eagles trade the world to land Wilson.

