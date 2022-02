Rams and Bengals fans leave the stadium after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday. The 70,000-capacity crowd packed with Hollywood celebrities was given a show-stopping halftime show led by stars Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

