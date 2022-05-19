Fans have mixed reactions to first look of new series ‘She-Hulk’

Disney+ has finally unveiled the trailer for one of its most-anticipated upcoming series, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

The superhero comedy–which will run for 10-episodes–shows former “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany joining the Marvel universe as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also happens to be Bruce Banner’s cousin.

In the nearly two-minute clip, Marvel fans are introduced to Jennifer who describes herself as having “great friends, a demanding job and a frustrating family.”

The difficult relative she is referring to is Bruce, played by Mark Ruffalo, who passed on his Hulk powers to her.

At her job, Jennifer’s firm wants to promote her to be the face of the “superhuman law division.” But after hours, she is struggling to keep her abilities under control.

One scene shows Ruffalo in the form of Hulk training Jennifer.

“Cuz, you didn’t ask for this. But, you’ve still got to deal with it,” he tells her.

While conducting tests on her in his lab, he explains, “Your transformations are triggered by anger and fear.”

She replies, “Those are like, the baseline of any woman just existing.”

Despite her strength and green skin, Jennifer just wants to be a “normal, anonymous lawyer” instead of a superhero. The trailer ends with a hilarious scene of Jennifer swiping through matches on a dating app.

Marvel also shared the poster for the series– a close-up of Jennifer carrying her briefcase as She-Hulk – on Twitter.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” hits Disney+ on Aug. 17. According to Variety, Benedict Wong will also appear as Wong and Tim Roth will reprise his role as Emil Blonsky, also known as the Abomination.

Wong most recently played a significant part in Marvel’s latest flick, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The Abomination was last seen in 2021’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

After the trailer was released on Tuesday, fans flooded the comments with their initial reactions.

“It looks like they’re definitely doing the character justice,” one person wrote on YouTube. “Can’t wait for this!”

Referencing Marvel’s extensive line-up this year, which includes the Doctor Strange sequel, “Moon Knight” and more still to come, another praised the trailer and said in the YouTube comments, “With all of the multiverse hopping, god-tier characters, variants, etc. it feels good to get a more ‘grounded’ story on the main MCU earth for a change!

Many were skeptical about the special effects. “I’m a little worried about the CGI for her, but outside of that it looks like it is going to be an absolute blast of a show,” one person commented on YouTube.

On Twitter, social media users were a little more critical about the use of CGI.

“Live action Shrek looks cool,” one tweet said, comparing She-Hulk to Fiona from the animated films.

Of course, Hulk also received shoutouts. “I love a good mark ruffalo mentoring,” one fan gushed.

Others applauded the long-awaited arrival of She-Hulk. One social media user declared her “THE NEW FACE OF THE MCU.”

Another wrote, “SHE-HULK’S TIME HAS FINALLY COME.”