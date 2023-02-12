Fans conflicted as embattled Ezra Miller breaks DC Universe in ‘The Flash’ trailer

Looks like Barry Allen is zooming into a multiverse… of trouble. The first trailer for Warner Bros.’s upcoming superhero feature The Flash — starring Ezra Miller as DC Comics’s resident Scarlet Speedster — dropped during Super Bowl LVII. And while the movie is named The Flash, the breakout star of the first two-and-a-half minute spot is The Bat: specifically Michael Keaton’s Batman, making his return to the big screen for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. (Watch the trailer above.)

Heavily inspired by the famous Flash comics storyline “Flashpoint,” the movie’s plot finds Barry still mourning the death of his mother, who was killed years ago. Having figured out how to access the Speed Force and literally race into the timestream, he’s now also capable of changing the past. But as another Batman — Ben Affleck, aka Batfleck, making one of his final appearances in the DC Extended Universe — warns him, that may not be the best idea. “You have no idea what the consequences could be,” Affleck’s Bruce Wayne warns. “You could destroy everything.”

Sure enough, Barry’s scheme breaks the DCEU as we’ve known it since 2013’s Man of Steel. While there’s no sign of Henry Cavill’s Superman — who reportedly filmed a cameo that may or may not be used in the film — we do get another appearance by Michael Shannon’s General Zod, who now succeeds in his quest to rule over a world without metahumans.

Michael Keaton dons the Batsuit again in the first trailer for The Flash. (Photo: Warner Bros./DC Entertainment/YouTube)

But luckily there still is a Batman, and he’s ready to suit up to restore Barry to his proper timeline. Additional super-assistance is provided by a second Barry as well as Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl (Sasha Calle) Superman’s cousin who also survived Krypton’s destruction. While they’ll likely succeed in their mission — this is a superhero movie, after all — the DC timeline won’t be restored exactly as it once was.

Incoming DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has already revealed that The Flash “resets everything” about the DC’s cinematic multiverse, thus providing the starting line for the “Gods and Monsters” storyline that will kick off in earnest with the release of Superman: Legacy in 2025. Gunn has also described Andy Muschietti’s Flash film as “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” and reiterated his praise on Twitter following the trailer’s release.

But The Flash does still have to stay ahead of Miller’s real-world legal troubles and the pall those have cast over the project. The actor, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is reportedly in the midst of treatment for their “complex mental health issues” and Gunn and DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran have both expressed support for their road back to wellness.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran recently told a group of journalists during a press day announcing DC’s upcoming slate, while also declining to say whether Miller would continue in the role beyond this film. “When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Reaction to The Flash trailer on Twitter is evenly split between those who profess excitement for the film and those still dubious about celebrating its star. That’s a divide that may catch up with the movie as it speeds ahead to a June 16 release date.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16