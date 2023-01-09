Fans and critics agree on one thing

Prince Harry’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby prompted fans and critics to respond on social media. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby has provoked one overwhelming reaction on social media: It’s time to stop speaking out against the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex opened up to his journalist friend to promote his upcoming memoir, Spare, and both fans of Harry and Meghan Markle and their critics seem to agree on one thing — let it go.

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted: “Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life. Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic.”

Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker said: “If they are watching Harry at the palace I would like to know how they reacted to this line… “what they have to say to me & what I have to say to them will be in private, & I hope it can stay that way” I do hope they can all find a resolution at some point.”

Sky’s Kay Burley simply tweeted: “Oh, Harry”

Kirstie Allsopp said: “So far there has been no concessions from Prince Harry that any of this is fault. He & his wife have seemingly done nothing wrong and everything is everyone else’s fault. That’s not how life works.”

Writer Caitlin Moran observed: “Harry interview in a nutshell: the royal family are so scared of the media they regularly chucked Harry & Meghan under the bus, so they would look good by comparison. And now – given that quitting & moving to the US didn’t stop it – he feels he has nothing to lose by revealing it.”

And LBC’s James O’Brien wrote: “Very impressed by Tom Bradby. If William is watching, I don’t think he could find much fault with how this interview has been conducted. And similarly, I think Harry will feel he’s been treated fairly but robustly. That’s quite an achievement for an interviewer in this situation.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry supporters among the viewing public felt they witnessed a man at peace.

One said: “Tom Bradby did a great job with this intrvw as he always does—he’s 1 of the only journalists I listen to.. He was firm & fair; made push-backs; asked vital questions even tho he’s known Harry for decades. Harry came across; warm, sincere, at peace. Well done.”

Another posted: “Whilst I do agree with Harry, I reckon he has to stop here….any further ‘tell my story’ interviews and he starts to look somewhat fanatical.”

But others felt the interview did not do the prince any favours.

One tweeted: “At this point The royals should probably thank Harry. Everytime he opens his mouth one more person slides over to Team Monarch.”

And another shared: “Everything Harry said at the start regarding his mother and the press I was totally on side for. Really felt for him and what he and William went through. Then it all went downhill annoyingly quickly.”

One viewer said: “I suspect a lot of Black celebrities are going to distance themselves from Harry&Meghan now they’ve spoken in support of Susan Hussey & downplayed the racism towards M& their kids. Being a racist-apologist is bad for branding in a post 2020 world.”