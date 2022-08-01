Fan falls, spills drink as Giants’ Luis Gonzalez robs homer vs. Cubs

Fan falls, spills drink as González robs homer vs. Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The story of the top of the first inning of the Giants’ game against the Chicago Cubs was Luis González robbing rookie Christopher Morel of a potential leadoff homer.

But the real story happened just behind González as he was making the catch.

A fan sitting in one of the first few rows of the left-field bleachers thought the ball had a chance to get over the wall, so he got up from his seat and tried to run towards the wall.

It appears he thought the railing in front of him would support him but the railing was too short, sending the fan and his drink crashing to the ground.

While the fan took a hard tumble to the ground, ESPN cameras showed him a few innings later, and he appeared to be fine while also holding a new bottle of beer.

In the end, everything worked out for González, the Giants, and the fan.