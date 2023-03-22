Fan assaulted by 2 women at JJ Lin’s Hong Kong concert after telling them to get down from table

[Source]

A JJ Lin fan was assaulted by two women during the Singaporean singer’s concert in Hong Kong last week after she called them out for obstructing other spectators’ views.

In a Weibo post, the victim shared two videos showing the two women dancing on top of a table while singing along with JJ Lin at his concert in Central Harbourfront Event Space in Hong Kong on Friday.

“What kind of situation is this? I shouted at them to get down from there (they were standing on their seats the whole time) and they wanted to group up and beat me so that I wouldn’t be able to leave the premises,” the Weibo user wrote, according to AsiaOne.

The user said she called out the two women for standing on the table and blocking the other concertgoers’ views.

The two women allegedly yelled back at her and refused to go down from the table. Things escalated soon after when the pair assaulted the Weibo user, who claimed in the post that they pulled her hair, grabbed her phone and forced her to delete the video she took of them. The assailants also allegedly dug out her cosmetic contact lenses.

During the altercation, the woman said her assailants even cursed at JJ Lin, who was singing on stage at the time, in an attempt to anger her.

“Pretty lady, no matter how amazing you are, don’t be a weirdo towards JJ Lin on stage, even cursing him to die just to anger me,” the Weibo user said. “It won’t work, all that does is demean yourself.”

The woman filed a police report about the incident and managed to acquire another clip of the attack. The new video shows the moment when one of the assailants approached the victim and pulled her hair.

JJ Lin’s stop in Hong Kong was part of his “JJ20 World Tour,” which kicked off in Las Vegas on Jan. 28.

The 41-year-old Singaporean singer arrived in Hong Kong on March 18. He will head over to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on April 8 before his concert at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on April 15. He will then continue his tour’s European leg in Paris on April 25 and in London on April 30.

