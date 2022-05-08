FAMU baseball sweeps Alabama State for 8th straight win, moves into top spot in SWAC East

Florida A&M baseball pushed its winning streak to eight games Sunday.

The Rattlers also solidified their top position in the SWAC East Division.

Run-scoring singles from Robert Robinson and Jalen Niles snapped a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning and closer Ben Krizen stranding the tying run on second base in the top of the ninth as FAMU edged Alabama State 7-6 Sunday at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Rattlers (25-23 overall, 18-6 SWAC) swept the visiting Hornets (24-21, 15-7), who arrived in Tallahassee atop the SWAC East Division by percentage points over FAMU.

FAMU has won its last three SWAC series with two remaining in the regular season – at Jackson State next weekend and home against state rival Bethune-Cookman May 19-21.

The top four teams in the SWAC East and West divisions advance to the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, May 25-29.

FAMU has secured its spot in the tourney but can still capture the East Division’s top seed.

The Rattlers jumped to a 5-1 lead through five innings Sunday behind starter Kelyen Fox. However, the Hornets scored four runs on six consecutive two-out hits in the sixth inning to knot the game.

Fox worked into the seventh before relievers Zach Morea and Krizen closed out the visitors.

Morea earned the win, while Krizen registered his seventh save.

Ethan Jenkins, the reigning SWAC Hitter of the Week, led the Rattlers’ 10-hit attack with a 3-for-3 performance. He knocked in two runs.

With the score tied at 5-5, Jenkins singled to open the eighth inning and advanced to third on Adam Haidermota double to right field.

After a strike out, Robinson pinch-hit and delivered with a run-scoring single to right-center field. Niles followed with a single to score Haidermota, pushing FAMU’s lead to 7-5.

Krizen danced around trouble in the ninth.

With one out, he surrendered a single, uncorked a wild pitch and allowed a run-scoring single. After a passed ball moved the tying run to second base, Krizen coaxed a pop out and a strike out to end the game.

Alabama State had swept visiting FAMU in the teams’ opening SWAC series of the season in March. The Hornets had also beaten the Rattlers in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans to open the season.

SWAC East

FAMU 18-6, 25-23

Alabama State 15-7, 24-21

B-CU 15-9, 21-26

Jackson State 10-14, 23-24

Alabama A&M 8-16, 11-31

Mississippi Valley State 4-18, 10-24-1

Remaining Series

At Jackson State, May 13-15

vs. Bethune-Cookman, May 19-21

SWAC Tournament

Birmingham, Alabama, May 25-29

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU baseball sweeps Alabama State, moves into top spot in SWAC East