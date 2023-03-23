Family spots ‘massive’ octopus struggling in muddy shoreline of WA bay, video shows

A family spotted a “massive” octopus stranded on a muddy shoreline in Washington and called for help.

When rescuers got to the beach March 15, they found a giant Pacific octopus far from the water at Bay View State Park in Skagit County, the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve said in a Facebook post.

A video shows the huge sea creature twisting in the mudflats as one person from the education center pours a bucket of water over it.

The tide was receding when the creature got stuck.

“This octopus was not making much headway as its body weight was too heavy outside its usual aquatic environment,” the group said in the post.

But a family visiting the beach from Vancouver, British Columbia, came across the octopus and reported it.

The agency’s employees then were able to get the octopus into a container and back to the water.

“We can only speculate how it ended up stranded on the beach — maybe the tide caught it by surprise,” the group said.

Two employees carry the giant Pacific octopus back into the water at Bay View State Park in Washington. Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

