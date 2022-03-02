Family speaks out after woman dies of rock attack

Oxygen

Man Charged With Murder Of Missing Woman He Was Out On Bond For Allegedly Abusing

Police have charged a Fort Worth man with murder after finding the body of a missing women under his home. Valerian Osteen, 24, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Marissa Grimes, 26, according to Tarrant County Jail records and the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond according to jail records. According to the D.A.’s office, Osteen was first arrested on Jan. 10 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restrain