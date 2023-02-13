Family says missing Florida mom and Iraq war vet feared ex-boyfriend’s wrath

A Florida mother and Iraq war veteran who vanished told her father she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend — and was considering an order of protection, according to a report.

Rachel Schwartz, 33, was last seen in Spring Hill, roughly 50 miles north of Tampa on Jan. 31, Fox News reported.

On the same day she was seen leaving ex John Scorah’s house with her bags in doorbell camera footage captured at 5:46 p.m.

In that video a man can be heard saying “Rachel, I have everything you need, I’m asking you to stay one more day,” according to the Daily Mail. Schwartz later checked into a veteran’s crisis center.

“My sister has been missing as of Jan. 31,” her sibling, Elizabeth Schrupp, wrote on Facebook. “She was supposed to fly home Feb. 4. Her last message to my dad was that she wanted to come home, and she was afraid of her ex.”





Rachel Schwartz has been missing since Jan. 31. Facebook/Elizabeth Schrupp





Her family claims that she was fearful of an ex-boyfriend. Facebook/Elizabeth Schrupp

The father of her two children — a different man than Scorah — has filed a missing persons report in Hernando County, according to the outlet.

Schwartz’s phone and social media accounts have remained inactive since she last spoke to relatives, further heightening fears for her safety.

According to Schwartz’s brother-in-law, the missing mother has a tempestuous relationship with Scorah. Schwartz had bailed him out of jail in April 2022 on a battery charge, but prosecutors later dropped the case, Fox reported.

The veteran, who suffers from PTSD, moved to her native state of Minnesota to be near her family and distance herself from Scorah, the report stated.





The Iraq war veteran suffered from PTSD. Facebook/Elizabeth Schrupp

She returned to Florida last month to visit with her two children, who reside with their father, but at one point traveled to see her former boyfriend.

Schwartz was then last seen at a rental home owned by a landlord who provides housing to troubled veterans.

“She’s missing,” Schrupp told Fox. “We want her to know that we love her, and we care about her.”