‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jadia Benjamin Reported Missing – The Hamden Journal

Jaida Benjamin, most known as Kelly in Netflix’s Family Reunion, is reportedly missing.

The LAPD reports the actress was last seen in the Los Angeles area on Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard on February 19. She was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, white sneakers and wears locs in her hair.

Her family has been unable to contact her since she was last seen, and the LAPD suspects there is no foul play involved at this time.

Her mother asked the public for help in an Instagram post.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe,” Jocinda Benjamin posted.

Her uncle, and co-founder of Beat Botics, Jihan Johnston, M.Ed, posted an updated flyer on Twitter regarding Benjamin’s disappearance.

Here is a new updated flyer with all descriptions about my niece #JaidaBenjamin pic.twitter.com/Kus9oXpwIN — Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. (@Hiphopedtecdiva) February 21, 2022

This is the second such case of a missing actress this month. General Hospital and Empire actress Lindsey Pearlman was also was declared missing in LA last week. She was subsequently found dead.

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.