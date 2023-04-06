Family of XXXTentacion rage at his killers during sentencing

Relatives and friends of slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion raged at his stone-faced killers during their sentencing Thursday before a judge hit them with mandatory life terms.

The morose rhymer, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was driving out a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership in June 2018 when a car suddenly blocked his path and two men jumped out and opened fire.

One of the assailants fired several bullets at Onfroy as he was sitting in the car before stealing a bag filled with $50,000 and speeding off.

Dedrick Williams, 26, Trayvon Newsome, 24, and Michael Boatwright, 28, were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery last month after seven days of deliberation.

“I heard the death penalty is off the table, however, whatever time is given and whichever hole you are sent, I hope it is hell and you rot there,” Melody Jones, the rapper’s great aunt, told the court Thursday.

The Florida rapper — who delved into themes of alienation and depression — had drawn a devoted fanbase before the murder ended his life at just 20.

Onfroy’s manager blasted his killers for their dismissive and snide demeanor during an often tense murder trial.





“We sat through this entire trial without seeing the defendants display an ounce of remorse for taking Jahseh’s life,” Solomon Sobande said. “Smiling at us, blowing kisses, waving, without even taking into consideration you not only killed a son, but you killed a father.”

Defense attorneys floated several wild theories in the case, including one narrative that posited rapper Drake as being behind Onfroy’s death, which was completely false.

Onfroy, whose brief career was often mired in controversy, once feuded with the Canadian star, but he had nothing to do with his death.





Robert Allen, a fourth man involved in the robbery, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and took the stand against the three other defendants. He has yet to be sentenced

Allen told jurors the crew had not premeditated the crime, and decided to rob Onfroy after recognizing him at the dealership.





Prosecutors leaned on a trove of damning evidence — including text messages and photos — which tied the men to the killing.

While Boatwright at one point acknowledged taking photos with cash stolen during the crime, his lawyer insisted at trial he was not the gunman.

Onfroy, who was born in Plantation, Florida and was at one point diagnosed with bipolar disorder, left behind one child.