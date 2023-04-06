Family of Taylen Mosley found inside alligator speaks out

A relative of Florida mom Pashun Jeffrey, stabbed over 100 times before her 2-year-old son was found dead inside an alligator’s jaws, has revealed how she found a trail of blood outside the family’s home — and that she “never, in a million years” would have expected the gruesome tragedy.

Theo Brickhouse-Sails told the station WFLA that she first became concerned for Jeffrey, her great-niece, when she could not get in touch with her last week.

“The phone went to voicemail,” Brickhouse-Sails recalled. “And nobody answered. And just kept going to voicemail, and my gut told me something was wrong.”

On her lunch break, Brickhouse-Sails rushed to her great-niece’s home in St. Petersburg and knocked on her door, but there was no answer. Outside, she said she found a trail of blood leading from the front door to a parked car.

Police who were called to the scene last Thursday entered the 20-year-old mom’s apartment and found her in the bathroom with more than 100 stab wounds, in what investigators described as “a very violent crime scene.”

Jeffrey’s 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, was nowhere to be found, sparking a frantic search that came to a horrific conclusion the next day, when his body was spotted in the mouth of an alligator in a lake not far from his home.

“I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen,” Brickhouse-Sails said.





Jeffrey’s boyfriend, and Taylen’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killings and ordered held without bond.

According to an affidavit, a bloody fingerprint on a cleaning bottle and a bloody Gucci shoeprint inside Jeffrey’s apartment linked Mosley to the crime scene,

Investigators said that Mosley stabbed Jeffrey in the bathroom of her apartment last Wednesday evening, just hours after she threw a house party to celebrate his 21st birthday.





He then allegedly grabbed his young son, took him to the alligator-infested Lake Maggiore and either placed or threw the tot in the water, leading to his death.

After the killings, Mosley headed to his mother’s nearby home, where he showed up with “severe lacerations” on his hands and arms, for which he later sought medical attention at a hospital.

The affidavit further stated that the suspect’s injuries were consisted with “slippage during a knife attack.”

Following his arrest, Mosley has refused to talk to detectives, and no motive has been revealed.





Brickhouse-Sails, Jeffrey’s great-aunt, said that what keeps her up at night a week later is the thought of the victims’ suffering in their final moments.

“That’s my biggest worry, was that how they suffered,” she said. “And when I close my eyes at night, that’s all I see, was the suffering of both of them. And I pray to God that they didn’t suffer long.”

The grieving relative said she was supposed to host Taylen at her home Saturday. Instead, she will be planning the boy and his mom’s funerals.





“I want people to remember them as two kids who absolutely loved each other,” said Brickhouse-Sails. “Adjusting without them in life is going to be hard.”