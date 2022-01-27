Family Of Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Claims It Will File Lawsuit – The Hamden Journal

Attorneys for the family of slain rapper Drakeo the Ruler said Thursday they intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the promoters of the concert where he was stabbed to death.

Live Nation, Bobby Dee Presents, and C3 Presents did not provide adequate security at the event, the attorneys claimed to the Los Angeles Times in announcing their legal plans. “This would have never happened if those promoters had had the proper security protocol. This was a preventable death,” attorney James Bryant said.

He claimed a lawsuit will be filed next week against the promoters seeking upward of $20 million, he said.

Live Nation, one of the biggest concert promoters in the US, was also a co-promoter at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston where nine people died.

Drakeo the Ruler was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival on Dec. 18 at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park. A crowd descended on him backstage and stabbed him in the neck, according to video of the scene. No one has been charged in his slaying.

“Mr. Caldwell was essentially lynched by over 40 to 60 people, and as you also saw, Mr. Caldwell had no security,” said attorney James Bryant, who represents the family. “That video ran for a full minute and you didn’t see one security officer there.”

The concert, scheduled to run until 11 PM, was shut down after the stabbing at around 8:30 PM. The show was slated to feature several large acts, including sets from Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, 50 Cent, and Drakeo the Ruler. However, after the fatal incident, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent opted not to take the stage.

Festival organizers released a statement: “Once Upon a Time in L.A. joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

In October 2015, Drakeo released his debut mixtape I Am Mr. Mosley, followed by I Am Mr. Mosley 2 in July 2016.

The LAPD arrested the rapper in 2017, when he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released in November 2017, when he recorded Cold Devil. Shortly after in 2018 he was arrested again for a number of charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The following July he was acquitted, but the district attorney refiled the charges In 2020 he released Thank You for Using GTL, which he recorded while incarcerated. He was released in November 2020.