Family of four, all wielding knives, stab each other in wild fight, Texas cops say

Four family members — a mother, father, brother and sister — were all stabbed during a fight at their Texas home, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 10:50 p.m., on July 24, about a family disturbance at a home on Regional Park Drive, about 16 miles north of downtown Houston, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The fight started between two adult siblings, a brother and sister, Gonzalez said.

The brother came home that night intoxicated and armed with a handgun, and he and his sister got into a heated argument, which turned physical, according to Gonzalez.

He was disarmed during the struggle, Gonzalez said, and the mother and father stepped in, attempting to “break things up.” But the violence only escalated, and each family member grabbed a knife as the fight went on, Gonzalez said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found all four members of the family had been stabbed. Everyone survived, Gonzalez added.

The brother, 25-year-old Manuel Alfredo Gutierrez, was arrested on three charges of aggravated assault.

