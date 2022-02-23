Family of Ciaya Jordan Whetstone seek answers after Uber death

The family of a 21-year-old New Orleans college student who was dropped off dead at a hospital after an Uber ride is desperately seeking answers about the hours leading up to her death in hopes it will get her “the justice she deserves.”

South Carolina native Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a senior at the University of New Orleans, was last known to be in an Uber before she was dropped off unresponsive at a hospital, where she was declared dead early Saturday.

“Ciaya had been at a Mardi Gras parade, and there’s just a big time gap until when he dropped her off,” her cousin Grace Sutton told WCIV, referring to the Uber driver.

“So we don’t really know. I just pray she didn’t suffer and I just hope we get the justice she deserves,” Sutton added. “I just asked God, ‘Why, why, why, why, why her?’ I just still feel so numb.”

The grieving relative said she received the final text message from Whetstone two days before she died.

“You’ve been on my mind heavy lately. Maybe it’s a sign from God, but I wanted to let you know, I miss you so much,” Whetstone wrote, according to Sutton.

Ciaya Whetstone (right) was picked up by an Uber early on February 19, 2022, and was dropped off at a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family Handout

“And I’m so proud of you and thankful that you’ve always been by my side, I’ll never stop loving you,” she reportedly added along with a heart emoji.

Sutton’s sister Mari told the outlet that Whetstone loved being at the college.

“I’ve never seen her happier in her entire life, and she has been since she’s been there,” Mari told WCIV.

The student’s cousin Grace Sutton said she received the final text message from Whetstone two days before she died. Family Handout

“She was just the most perfect friend and best cousin. We were the same age and she always would talk to me when I needed her. She never met a stranger, loved everyone and was the most fearless person I’ve ever met. She had the strongest relationship with God,” she said.

“We just want, really just want answers. We just want answers and wanna know what happened,” Mari added.

Meanwhile, Whetstone’s friends in her hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina, are mourning the loss.

According to friends, Whetstone “was just a super safe person and very precautious.” Family Handout

“Ciaya was just a really good person, she did not deserve this, by any means,” longtime pal Kassidy Crosby told WJBF. “Her dad and my dad were best friends my whole life so we’ve always been really close.”

Crosby, who graduated from his school together with Whetstone, added: “She just had the most kind heart and free spirit and she was just like a really good person. She had a really good relationship with God.”

Another friend, Cailynn Morris, also reflected on Whetstone’s faith.

Whetstone was dropped off about 7 a.m. at a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Facebook / Ciaya Jordan

“When Ciaya went to bed at night, she prayed. When she woke up in the morning, she prayed. She would talk to God just throughout her day,” she told the outlet.

Crosby noted that Whetstone “was just a super safe person. She was always the one to make sure I got home safe. She was just very precautious.”

Whetstone reportedly attended Mardi Gras parades Friday with friend Juliet Orr before she went to a bar with some other pals.

She was later driven by a friend to her boyfriend’s home in the suburb of Hanrahan — then took an Uber to her apartment in Gentilly to check on her dog in the middle of the night, Orr told the New Orleans Advocate.

Her roommate, Reese White, said Whetstone told her she was going with the driver — whom she described as a friend — to “go find her car.”

Another pal, Roberto Torres, said that when he called Whetstone around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, he overheard the driver ask her, “Do you like to party?” She reportedly told Torres that she’d call him back — but never did.

Whetstone was dropped off about 7 a.m. at a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. It was unclear who drove her there.

Authorities say it could take about two months before they can determine the cause of death, WJBF reported.

New Orleans police have not responded to a request for comment by The Post.