‘Family Guy’ brings back McGruff the Crime Dog

Family Guy took a bite out of the past on Sunday, with its own updated spin on a classic McGruff the Crime Dog commercial, first made popular in the early ’80s.

In the episode, titled “Christmas Crime,” Brian the dog found himself in a bit of trouble and while trying to convince Mayor Wild West that he was one of the good guys, Brain claimed that he was briefly McGruff’s sidekick. That’s when the show cut away — in typical Family Guy fashion — to a classic McGruff PSA with Brian edited in.

Since the spots always featured an animated McGruff talking about live-action video, fitting Brian into the mix worked seamlessly.

McGruff the Crime Dog was created by an advertising executive and debuted in 1980, with a series of PSAs educating citizens on personal security measures. And the cartoon canine is still used today as part of the National Crime Prevention Council, which actually tweeted about McGruff and Brian’s team-up and their “very important message” ahead of Sunday’s episode.

Plenty of viewers took to social media to celebrate the heavy dose of nostalgia, with one Twitter user saying that they have been “waiting 23 years” for Family Guy to do this joke, and the show totally nailed it.

Let’s hope series creator Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the powers-that-be behind the scenes were paying attention, because clearly taking one bite out of this McGruff callback was simply not enough.

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. on FOX.

