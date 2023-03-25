Family, friends attend funeral of NJ student Henry Meacock

An Ohio State University student who died in Mexico over spring break was mourned by his heartbroken sister as “raw, playful, genuine.”

Henry Meacock, 19, “made the most of every day whether that included golfing, playing soccer, family game nights or hanging out with his friends,” his sister Ellie told a packed church in their hometown of Westfield, NJ, early Saturday.

“His presence was something to celebrate,” she said, adding, “I adored every single moment I spent with him.”

Mourners, mostly young people, started arriving at 7:30 a.m.

Some hugged each other before the service began at Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church.

Meacock died March 15, at the Melia Hotel in Puerto Vallarta while trying to jump from one balcony to another as he tried to help a girl who’d dropped either her phone or ID, the Jalisco state attorney general and medical examiner told The Post.





Henry Meacock of Westfield, NJ was just 19 when he died over spring break in Mexico. Instagram/@henrymeacock3

Ellie eulogized her brother while her parents, Colleen and Will Meacock, looked on.

“Whenever he was in a room I found myself wanting to hanging out with him,” Ellie said.

“I wanted nothing more than to make him laugh. That is truly the best sound in the world. Although he was my younger brother, I looked up to him.

“He never argued and he always listen even when we thought he wasn’t. He knew exactly who he was and he loved himself for it.”

“My most treasured moments in this life has been with Henry,” Ellie added. “He loved life and he loved everyone in his life, specifically the love he had for our parents — raw, playful and genuine. We were blessed to have our parents and our close relationship.

“Henry, I will love you forever.”





Meacock with his parents, Will and Colleen, and his older sister Ellie. Instagram/Ellie Meacock

Meacock was born in England before moving to the US at age 3, according to his obituary.

“Friendships and family were ultimately what gave him happiness,” it read. “He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone’s mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs.”

Meacock was also a golf caddy, former soccer player, and loyal fan of West London’s Queens Park Rangers Football Club, according to the obituary.





Mourners at the Fairview Cemetery & Arboretum where Meacock was laid to rest. J.C. Rice

Henry was buried at Fairview Cemetery & Arboretum in a procession led by police officers.

At the cemetery his parents touched his coffin in a final goodbye.