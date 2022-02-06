The Hamden Journal

Family fights HB 1041 banning transgender girls from girls’ sports

Family fights HB 1041 banning transgender girls from girls’ sports

Around the time Kirin Clawson turned 2, she began refusing to leave the house if she wasn’t wearing a tutu. She would throw a tantrum if she was only wearing her boy clothes.

When her parents, Beth and Nathaniel Clawson, saw that she felt more herself in girl clothes, they went out and bought her a pair of “Frozen”-themed shoes from Smith’s Shoe Center that she never took off. 

By the time she was 3, Kirin was living as her true self. She started transitioning in preschool, which involves using correct pronouns and buying clothes she feels comfortable in.

Now, she’s a 9-year-old transgender girl in third grade at Childs Elementary School. She’s outspoken, precocious and funny, and she does roller derby, plays volleyball and is a heck of a swimmer, Beth said. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.