‘Family Feud’ contestant Tim Bliefnick charged in wife’s death

An Illinois man who appeared with his family on the popular game show “Family Feud” has been charged with murder in the home-invasion death of his wife — whose bullet-riddled body was found after she failed to pick up their three kids from school.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, of Quincy, was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, police said.

“This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear,” Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said on the department’s Facebook page.

“I hope today’s announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.”

Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found dead at her Kentucky Road home on Feb. 23.





Timothy Bliefnick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. Quincy Police Department





Cops executed a search warrant at Tim’s home after Rebecca’s body was found Feb. 23. Muddy Rivers News

The couple, who married in 2009, had been separated for several years and were going through divorce proceedings at the time of Rebecca’s death, KHQA reported, citing court documents that were later removed from Illinois’ public records website after a judge ordered them sealed.

According to the deleted documents, Rebecca or a local domestic violence agency working on her behalf had filed restraining orders against Tim and his father, the news outlet reported.

In 2020, Tim appeared with his family on the popular TV game show “Family Feud,” and KHQA reported on their watch party.





At the time of Bliefnick’s death, she and her husband were going through divorce proceedings. becky.postlebliefnick/Facebook

Rebecca’s family expressed their relief at the arrest.

“While the arrest today provides a step towards closure, this journey is far from over and the investigation continues,” they said, Fox News Digital reported.

“Our highest priority remains protecting and loving Becky’s sons who were the lights of her life. As we continue mourning, we will love and care for them in the ways we know she would want,” the family added.





Bliefnick was discovered by a relative on Feb. 23 inside her home in Quincy, Illinois. becky.postlebliefnick/Facebook

According to a recent LinkedIn profile cited by KHQA, Tim had been working at Quincy Farm Products in business development.

Philip Hildebrand Jr., the company’s vice president of finance and administration, told the station that the suspect is no longer an employee and that the company is cooperating with police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Rebecca Bliefnick and her family, and we’re hoping for justice,” Hildebrand told the outlet.





Tim appeared with his family members on “Family Feud” in 2020. Family Feud

Tim was being held at the Adams County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

His lawyer, Casey Schnack, told Fox News Digital that she was preparing a series of court filings “to protect his interests and preserve his constitutional rights.”

“I have requested but have not received copies of the charging document and arrest warrant,” she told the outlet, adding that Tim had never been arrested before and that the couple’s three sons had never been removed from their home because of domestic violence.





The couple, who have three sons together, married in 2009. becky.postlebliefnick/Facebook

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser was launched to raise funds for a scholarship in Rebecca’s name.

“Despite the circumstances of her death, she is remembered for the life she cherished—a life of compassion, generosity, faith, and fierce love for her family,” her sister Sarah Reilly wrote.

“She leaves behind three young children and an entire community who loved her more than anything. Becky always envisioned herself working hands-on in the medical profession, so it was no surprise when she chose a career in nursing — her true calling — where she was able to provide care and comfort to people on a daily basis,” she added.