Family fears SC woman who lost arms in dog attack has given up but are still fighting

The family of a woman mauled by dogs says they worry she has given up, but they are still fighting for her.

Kyleen Waltman, a 39-year-old woman who lives in Honea Path, lost both arms due to the attack by three dogs on March 21.

The family said on their gofundme page that Waltman was “fully woken up and the doctors told her about her arms but it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her.”

The post said Waltman’s blood pressure is high and she has a fever of 102 degrees or more. Her oxygen levels keep falling, requiring her to be put back on a ventilator.

“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up,” the post said. “Before y’all go assuming, we as her family are not giving up. The Lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done.”

The family said in a post last week that infection required doctors to take her arms off at the shoulder, meaning it wouldn’t be possible to fit her with prosthetics.

“So here we are trying to figure out how to keep her from thinking negative thoughts about her life,” Monday’s post said.

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was given a bond of $15,000.

The owning of a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

The three dogs, two pit bulls and a mixed breed, were seized by animal control.

The family had raised almost $160,000 to go toward Waltman’s medical care by Monday morning.